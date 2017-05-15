St. Vincent de Paul breaks ground on 40,000-square-foot building

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul broke ground Friday on an expansion to its main campus. (Source: Society of St. Vincent de Paul)

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul broke ground on a new building Friday that will expand its main campus.

The project will bring a 40,000-square-foot building to the main campus at 420 W. Watkins Road and include a resource center, and shelter for people more than 50 years old or living with disabilities, according to a news release from the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

The project will also expand the medical and dental clinics, which will double its dental operation space to 16, according to the news release.

The expansion is expected to provide services for those in the community who need it, including struggling families, homeless veterans and the disabled, according to the news release.

