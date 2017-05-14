Hundreds attend ASU Hispanic Convocation

It was a packed house at Wells Fargo Arena as the Arizona State University Hispanic Convocation capped off a week of graduation ceremonies on Saturday.

The ceremony started at 10 a.m.

Many students were excited to finally graduate.

"It was really hard obviously to go through all of the challenges of graduating high school, going to a community college, transferring to ASU, graduating from here," German Cadenas said.

"I'm a first generation to graduate with my master's and my bachelor's so that's a huge honor," Karla Esparza said.

For many graduates at the ceremony, it wasn't the end of their scholastic journey. They plan on continuing their education with some starting their master's or Ph. D degrees in the fall.

