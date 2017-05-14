Osuna's 10th-inning HR helps Pirates beat Diamondbacks 6-4

Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.

Osuna hit a 3-1 pitch from Tom Wilhelmsen (0-1) out to right-center field, forcing a split of a four-game series. It was Osuna's second career homer.

Watson (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win. He got Jake Lamb out on a ground ball to second with the bases loaded to end the game.

The Diamondbacks put runners on the corners with one out in the 10th after A.J. Pollock singled, but Pollock injured his right leg running up the baseline and had to come out of the game.

Starting pitcher Zack Greinke entered as a pinch runner and another starter, Patrick Corbin, struck out as a pinch hitter in the inning.

Paul Goldschmidt homered twice against Nova and leads the Diamondbacks with 32 RBIs. He homered in consecutive games for the third time this season.

Josh Bell and Andrew McCutchen hit home runs during a three-run third inning for the Pirates, who blew a 4-2 lead.

Bell went opposite field for his team-leading seventh home run of the season, lifting the ball into the right field seats. McCutchen led off the inning with a solo shot, his sixth of the year and fifth on the road.

The Pirates bullpen lost a lead for starter Ivan Nova, who pitched six innings and allowed three runs and nine hits, including two homers.

Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray lasted only four innings, during which he allowed four runs, walked three and hit a batter.

Pirates reliever Daniel Hudson walked the bases loaded in the eighth, then gave way to Wade LeBlanc, who walked pinch hitter Jeff Mathis to tie it at 4. LeBlanc struck out Goldschmidt to the end the inning.

Wilhelmsen walked Gift Ngoepe before Osuna's homer.

Adam Frazier had three hits for Pittsburgh in his third game since coming off the disabled list. Lamb had three hits for Arizona, which has lost two straight.

GARDENHIRE RETURNS

Diamondbacks bench coach Ron Gardenhire returned to the team Sunday. Gardenhire, the former Minnesota Twins manager, had prostate surgery on April 18 after he was diagnosed with cancer during spring training.

COOL HAND JORDY

Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer made a barehand snag of David Peralta's grounder and threw him out in the fifth inning. Mercer caught the ball off a bounce after it got past Nova's bare hand.

CALL FOR IT

Diamondbacks outfielders Gregor Blanco and Pollock collided in left-center field on ball hit by Josh Harrison in the second inning. Pollock made the catch and ended up on the ground, but got back up and jogged off the field.

WEEKEND WARRIORS

The Pirates are 14-4 in games played between Friday and Sunday this season, 2-18 between Monday and Thursday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Gregory Polanco appeared to pull up running out a ground ball in the fifth inning and was replaced by John Jaso in right field in the bottom of the inning. Polanco left with discomfort in his left hamstring.

Diamondbacks: After a workout and further evaluation before Sunday's game, C Chris Iannetta was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list, retroactive to May 13. He was hit in the face with a pitch from the Pirates' Johnny Barbato on Friday night. Iannetta suffered a split lip, cracked teeth and broken nose. ... The Diamondbacks recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno to fill the open roster spot. ... Peralta left the game after striking out in the seventh with tightness in his right glute.

UP NEXT

Pirates: After a day off Monday, the Pirates are home to start a three-game series against Washington on Tuesday with RHP Chad Kuhl on the mound. Kuhl (1-3) has one career start against the Nationals, when he gave up one hit in six innings last July.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley makes his third start of the season when Arizona opens a three-game series against the New York Mets at home. Godley (1-0, 2.25 ERA) is still trying to lock down the No. 5 spot in Arizona's starting rotation.

