Chandler police deliver present after crash

Some Chandler police officers made sure an accident didn't ruin a boy's birthday party. 

According to the department, a couple was on its way to a 7-year-old nephew's birthday party when they got involved in a wreck.

The officers investigating the crash discovered a birthday present left behind in a car. 

They drove it over to where the party was and gave it to the boy. The family was very grateful and the officers stayed for ice cream and pictures.

