Chandler police deliver present after crash

Police hung out at a birthday party after delivering a present following a crash. (Source: Chandler Police Department)

Some Chandler police officers made sure an accident didn't ruin a boy's birthday party.

According to the department, a couple was on its way to a 7-year-old nephew's birthday party when they got involved in a wreck.

The officers investigating the crash discovered a birthday present left behind in a car.

They drove it over to where the party was and gave it to the boy. The family was very grateful and the officers stayed for ice cream and pictures.

A couple on their way to their 7yoa nephew's birthday party were in a crash. Following the crash, Officers delivered the gift to the party. pic.twitter.com/JciKEdqyEI — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) May 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.