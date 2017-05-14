PD: Car crashes into house in west Phoenix

A driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a house Sunday evening in west Phoenix, police said.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of N. 75th Avenue, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

No one was inside the home when the crash occurred, police said.

Police were investigating the driver for possible DUI.

No additional information was immediately available.

