Firefighters save kittens that were trapped for 3+ days

The rescue happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The department said the kittens' mother tried to free herself between the fences but didn't make it. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

The handful of felines is expected to be OK. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

The firefighters used saws to cut the fence and free the four kittens. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

Firefighters saved four kittens that were trapped between two fences on Sunday morning. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

Phoenix firefighters came to the rescue of four kittens that were trapped between two wood fences for more than three days.

The rescue happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road.

The department said the kittens' mother tried to free herself between the fences but didn't make it. The homeowner was distraught and asked firefighters for help, crews said.

The firefighters used saws to cut the fence and free the four kittens.

The handful of felines is expected to be OK.

No firefighters were hurt.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.