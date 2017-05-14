I-17 reopens after crash prompts closure near Black Canyon City

A crash involving multiple vehicles prompted the closure of southbound lanes on the I-17. (Source: AZ 511)

A crash involving a tour bus and a semi-truck prompted the closure of southbound lanes on Interstate 17 Sunday evening.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. just north of Black Canyon City, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

About 31 passengers were on the tour bus when the collision occurred. No serious injuries were reported.

Traffic was backed up for about 5 miles, according to ADOT.

All southbound traffic was being detoured to State Route 69, according to ADOT.

The southbound lanes were expected to remain closed until further notice, according to ADOT.

Around 9:30 p.m., ADOT announced southbound traffic on I-17 between the crash scene and SR-69 will be able to use the shoulder lane.

All southbound lanes reopened just before 11 p.m., according to ADOT.

