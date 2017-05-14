PD: Cottonwood bar owner arrested for aggravated assault

A Cottonwood bar owner was arrested for aggravated assault and a search warrant was served at his bar, police said.

Michael James Anderson, 49, owner of Bootleggers Beer Club, was taken into custody Thursday for alleged assault, according to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department.

Two people reported to police that Anderson allegedly pulled a gun on them Wednesday night when they gave him a ride to his house due to his level of intoxication, according to the news release.

During an investigation, police learned Anderson allegedly consumed alcohol at his bar while working there, which is a criminal offense. Police asked the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) to assist in the investigation.

On May 11, Cottonwood police and DLLC detectives arrested Anderson and served a search warrant on his bar. Anderson was booked at the Yavapai County Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon.

