Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby

Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year.

"Mother's Day is an especially hard day for her," Diana Taylor, a family friend, said.

Her friend, Miranda, gave birth after a normal, healthy pregnancy in February, but her baby, Matilda, died shortly thereafter.

"Unless you've gone through something like that, you don't know what to say," Taylor said.

Taylor asked people to send Mother's Day cards to her, to give to Miranda on Sunday.

She received a stack of dozens. Many are from their Chandler neighborhood, but they've come from states across the country.

"It's to let her know she's not alone, and that no one will forget Matilda," she said.

Taylor says Miranda, following the death, has spent countless hours helping families with babies in the hospital.

"Our hope through the cards campaign is that she meets someone who's gone through something similar, something unimaginable like this that she can relate to and talk to," Taylor said.

While the cards will be delivered this weekend, anyone who would like to reach out to Miranda can do so through Taylor's shaved ice store in Chandler:



Diana Taylor

c/o Sunny SnoBalls

980 E Pecos Rd.

Suite 4

Chandler, AZ 85225

480-786-9582

