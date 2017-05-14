Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby

Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost babyPosted: Updated:
Val Kilmer returning to Arizona as 'Tombstone' character
Val Kilmer, who famously played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," is making plans to visit the Arizona Old West town this summer as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.More >
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. Apparently, someone, or possibly a group of people, managed to use tablecloths and toilet paper to make the "S" landmark look like a penis.More >
It's only 100 days until the sun disappears across America
It's only 100 days until the sun disappears across AmericaOn August 21, the sun will disappear across America.More >On August 21, the sun will disappear across America.More >
One person killed in Loop 101 and 23rd Avenue crash
Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Loop 101 and I-17 early Sunday morning.More >
6-year-old boy drowns during party at Avondale home
A little boy who fell into a pool in Avondale has died. The tragedy happened during a party at a home near 105th Avenue and McDowell. "There was a gate around the pool, a fence around the pool.More >
West Virginia woman accused of locking her 2 kids in cages
A West Virginia woman has been arrested after authorities say they found her children in enclosures similar to kennels.More >
3-year-old boy drowns in Mesa backyard pool
A 3-year-old boy has died after being found face down in a backyard pool.More >
Man shoots limo driver to get out of paying
A man shot his limo driver early Sunday morning to get out of paying his bill.More >
Jet Blue kicks family off their flight over a birthday cake
A family flying from New Jersey to Las Vegas was kicked off of their flight and forced to rebook after a controversy over where to store a birthday cake.More >
Chandler gunman who barricaded himself in bakery had troubled past
We're now learning more about Nathan Griffis, 37, the man involved in a 3-hour standoff with police Friday near Interstate 10 and Chandler Boulevard.More >
Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby
Strangers across the country are helping provide comfort for a woman in Chandler, who lost her baby this year.More >
Hundreds attend ASU Hispanic Convocation
It was a packed house at Wells Fargo Arena as the Arizona State University Hispanic Convocation capped off a week of graduation ceremonies on Saturday.More >
Firefighters save kittens that were trapped for 3+ days
Phoenix firefighters came to the rescue of four kittens that were trapped between two wood fences for more than three days.More >
Police looking for man who wore pajama pants during robbery
Pajamas are usually worn for sleeping but police said a man wore them during a robbery of a Phoenix convenience story.More >
