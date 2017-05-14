Valley mother asks for help in finding son's killers

Carter was 17 years old at the time. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dala Tarvin wants to keep the case fresh in the public's mind. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley woman used Mother's Day weekend to ask for anyone who information about her son's murder in 2016 to come forward.

"We have yet to get justice," Dala Tarvin, Demetric Carter's mother, said.

She spoke on Saturday about the murder of Carter.

The 17-year-old was among three people shot at a parking lot near Central and Southern avenues on Feb. 18, 2016, around 11 p.m.

He died at the hospital.

"I kinda want to keep this story fresh because each day whether it's myself, my brother, a niece or a nephew, we're still hurt. This is still painful for our family," Tarvin said.

Two other young men were severely injured.

Police are looking for at least two suspects but don't have much else to go on. Tarvin is urging those who may have information about the case to call Silent Witness.

"If someone does know something, or if you saw something or you heard something whatever that's why they're there. You remain anonymous and you help people like me. It's that simple," Tarvin said.

Those with information could earn a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspects of this crime.

If you have any information, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

