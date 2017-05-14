Firefighters put out house fire in west Phoenix

Firefighters quickly put out a house fire Sunday afternoon in west Phoenix, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. in the 10600 block of W. Turney Avenue and reportedly started in the hall, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Callers reported their house was on fire and everyone inside was escaping. When firefighters arrived they found smoke pushing out of the attic.

Firefighters cleared the inside of the home and found a fire on the outside that extended to the attic. Firefighters' efforts helped prevent the entire home from being lost, fire officials said.

Phoenix Fire Department and Avondale Fire Department assisted with putting out the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

