Police looking for man who wore pajama pants during robbery

Pajamas are usually worn for sleeping but police said a man wore them during a robbery of a Phoenix convenience store.

Officers said the suspect was wearing pajama pants when he walked into the Circle K at 35th Avenue and Osborn Road on April 20 just after 4:30 a.m.

He selected an item and went to the counter. That's when he demanded all the money from the register before he took off on Osborn Road, police said.

Police said he drove a tan or gold Acura TL.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20 years old, 5'9", 140 lbs. and was wearing a gray Air Jordan Hat, a white long-sleeved shirt and black and white shoes along with the red pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

