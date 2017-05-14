Motorcycle rider critical after traffic accident

The intersection of 19th Ave. and Bell Rd. where a motorcycle rider was injured in a wreck Sunday. (14 May 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5]

One of the vehicles involved in a wreck at 19th Ave. and Bell. (14 May 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5]

A motorcycle rider was injured at 19th Ave. and Bell Rd. after a collision Sunday. (14 May 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5]

A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after a traffic accident in Phoenix Sunday.

Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Alan Pfohl said the collision between a BMW and a motorcycle happened at 19th Avenue and Bell road shortly after noon.

Investigators on scene said a man in his 50's was riding the motorcycle. The driver of the BMW, a woman in her 30's, stayed on scene.

According to a witnesses, Ted Turner, it appeared the rider of the motorcycle was tossed some distance after the impact of the BMW.

"I saw a guy giving this other guy CPR," said Turner. Paramedics arrived on scene and took over soon after.

The intersection will be closed while the investigation continues.

