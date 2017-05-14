Pinal County Sheriff's deputy saves his mother's life

Sheriff's deputies save lives all the time. No one expects to have to save the life of a loved one.

A Pinal County Sheriff's deputy did just that when he had to save his mother's life.

Deputy Jeffrey Love found out his mother had kidney failure in May of 2013. Love was able to save her life by donating one of his kidneys to her.

"You do like any son would do, I had to help my mom, I had to give her a kidney," Love said. "Your mom gives you life so you've gotta give life back to your parents if you're able to."

Love is part of the Search and Rescue team at Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

"With the job that I have now we have to go out and help people that are stuck and stranded and think that they're dying but I never actually felt that I was going to have save somebody that I love," Love said.

