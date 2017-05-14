Police ID man accused of shooting limo driver to avoid paying bill

Police have identified the man they say shot a limo driver early Sunday morning to get out of paying his bill.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near 69th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix police say the suspect, identified Monday as 29-year-old Zhair Zamora Sepulveda, and his girlfriend had hired a limo for Saturday night and when the evening ended he refused to pay for the time that went beyond the original contract.

"The victim, the driver of the limousine, had reminded the suspect that their contract was good through midnight and he would be required to pay extra for any time beyond that," explained Sgt. Alan Pfohl of the Phoenix Police Department.

The limo arrived back at the girlfriend's home just before 1 a.m., nearly an hour beyond the time stated in the contract.

"[T]he driver again told the suspect he was owed additional monies," according to Pfohl.

Police say that's when Sepulveda "went into the house and then returned to the front yard holding a handgun."

"The suspect fired multiple rounds in a downward direction toward the victim," Pfohl said. "The victim was struck in the leg by two of those rounds."

Sepulveda was still holding the gun when police arrived on the scene. Police took him into custody without incident and booked him on suspicion of aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

