Man shoots limo driver to get out of paying

A man shot his limo driver early Sunday morning to get out of paying his bill. It happened around 1 a.m. near 69th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix police say the suspect had hired a limo for the night and when the evening ended he refused to pay for the time he was held beyond the original contract.

The driver got out of the limo to confront the suspect in his front yard. The suspect, an adult male, then fired several rounds with his gun pointed down.

A few of the rounds struck the driver in the legs. The suspect was still holding the gun when police arrived on scene. The suspect was arrested without incident, officials said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.