Fire crews battle a 10-acre brush fire in Goodyear

A brush fire broke out Sunday morning near Bullard Avenue in Goodyear. Goodyear Fire Department said the fire was about 10 acres. Crews from Goodyear, Buckeye and Avondale were able to get the fire under control.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire still has a few hot spots and two brush trucks will sit in the area overnight to continue to monitor the fire.

