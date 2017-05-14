Man drowns in motel bathtub

A man was found in a bathtub at a motel early Sunday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. at Victory Inn Motel in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, employees at the motel pulled the man from the bathtub.

When fire crews arrived, they pronounced him dead on scene. Phoenix FD says it is unknown how long the man was in the water.

