Fire at mechanic shop leaves a man in serious condition

A man is in serious condition after trying to extinguish a fire at a mechanic shop early Sunday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at a mechanic shop at 709 S. 35th Avenue.

Phoenix Fire Department said once on scene they were able to quickly gain control of the fire.

The man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns in serious but stable condition after trying to put the fire out himself, officials said.

Two small dogs were pulled from the fire but firefighters were only able to revive one of them.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

