One person killed in Loop 101 and 23rd Avenue crash

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on the Loop 101 and I-17 early Sunday morning. 

According to DPS, this happened at around 3:46 a.m. on westbound Loop 101 near 23rd Ave.

Officials say the vehicle struck the concrete barrier and caught fire.

The right lane is blocked.

No other information has been released at this time. 

