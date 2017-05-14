Silent Witness: Man punched teen in face, stole cell phone

Silent Witness was asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly punched a teen boy in the face last month in Phoenix.

On April 12, around 10:30 a.m., the suspect walked up to the 15-year-old boy outside of a Circle K near 19th and Peoria avenues and allegedly hit him in the face after taking his cell phone, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The suspect then got into the passenger side of a white Chevy Trailblazer driven by another man and fled the area, according to the news release.

The suspect was described as a white man with a thin build between 25 and 35 years of age. He had a shaved head and tattoos covering both arms, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

