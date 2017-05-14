6-year-old boy drowns during party at Avondale home

A 6-year-old boy who fell into a pool in Avondale has died.

The tragedy happened during a party Saturday night at a home near 105th Avenue and McDowell.

"There was a gate around the pool, a fence around the pool. And it was obviously propped open with people going in and out," said Officer Ray Emmett with the Avondale Police Department.

Avondale police say all the kids had flotation devices on, but the boy apparently removed his flotation device and made his way back to the pool.

Someone spotted him at the bottom of the pool.

"They jumped in and when they went down there, found out it was the 6-year-old boy and ended up pulling him out of the pool," said Emmett. "CPR and lifesaving measures were started until fire arrived."

The child was taken to Banner Estrella hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy did not live at the home where this happened.

"It was a complete tragedy," Emmett said. "Just one of the worst things you can imagine, especially with so many adults that were there at the time. They lost track. Everybody assumed somebody else was watching and somehow he slips through without anyone seeing and ended up in the pool."

This was the second water-related call of the night. Across town, fire crews in Mesa responded to a near drowning when a 3-year-old boy was pulled from a pool. He was taken to Cardon Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.

