Amazing Moms: Avondale woman parenting 11 fostered and adopted kids

If any mother deserves a day of her own, it’s Teresa Johnson. The Avondale mom recently took in six siblings as fosters, bringing the total number of adopted or foster kids in her home to 11 children.

"This is from the 7-year-old,” said Johnson, as she showed off the Mother’s Day gifts she’s received this year.

Some are from the five siblings she took in back in 2011.

The remaining six of them are from another set of siblings Johnson started fostering in March.

She now has enough kids for her own soccer team.

"They're family, they're kids, they're innocent. And I strongly believe that as adults we have a responsibility to all kids,” said Johnson.

We can't show their faces, or tell you their names, but after previously living on the streets, Johnson is happy to give them all a home.

"Make sure they have their own things, their own little space," she said.

So what does a selfless mother of 11 want on Mother’s Day?

"I told the kids I’d be happy with a clean house."

A clean house and ton of memories in a stack of handmade cards she holds dear.

"Oh yeah, I’ll keep them forever," said Johnson. “It means that I’m making a difference."

Johnson isn't a licensed foster parent, so she says she couldn't have taken in all these kids without the help of some of the non-profits we have here in the Valley.

She says Arizona Helping Hands, an organization that gives foster parents the essentials like bedding and clothes, was a big part in making this possible.

