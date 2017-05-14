What's Arizona's most-popular brunch item? State-by-state list of favorites

Planning to take Mom out to brunch for Mother's Day?

Pinterest took a look at what brunch ideas people are searching for and saving around the U.S. and rounded up people’s brunch favorites in each of the 50 states.

Here is the full list of U.S. state brunch favorites for each of the 50 States:

Alabama: pound cake

Alaska: smoked salmon

Arizona: breakfast tostada

Arkansas: cheese danish

California: fig

Colorado: paleo breakfast

Connecticut: biscotti

Delaware: fruit tray

Florida: pancake cake

Georgia: Caribbean

Hawaii: green tea

Idaho: zucchini bread

Illinois: mimosas

Indiana: fruit pizza

Iowa: peanut butter bars

Kansas: breakfast casserole

Kentucky: bourbon

Louisiana: bread pudding

Maine: donuts

Maryland: chickpea pancakes

Massachusetts: polenta

Michigan: breakfast cookies

Minnesota: breakfast burrito

Mississippi: buttermilk biscuits

Missouri: party dips

Montana: scones

Nebraska: hash browns

Nevada: avocado toast

New Hampshire: Irish cream

New Jersey: sangria

New Mexico: breakfast empanadas

New York: breakfast risotto

North Carolina: banana pudding

North Dakota: chocolate chip muffins

Ohio: cheesy potatoes

Oklahoma: breakfast enchiladas

Oregon: lavender

Pennsylvania: thumbprint cookies

Rhode Island: flower cakes

South Carolina: quiche

South Dakota: tater tots

Tennessee: cornbread

Texas: stuffed avocado

Utah: waffles

Vermont: beets

Virginia: smoothie bowl

Washington: macaroons

West Virginia: Amish friendship bread

Wisconsin: baked oatmeal

Wyoming: homemade bread

If you want to try your hand at Arizona's favorite, breakfast tostadas, there is a great recipe HERE.

