What's Arizona's most-popular brunch item? State-by-state list of favorites

Planning to take Mom out to brunch for Mother's Day?

Pinterest took a look at what brunch ideas people are searching for and saving around the U.S. and rounded up people’s brunch favorites in each of the 50 states.

Here is the full list of U.S. state brunch favorites for each of the 50 States:

  • Alabama: pound cake
  • Alaska: smoked salmon
  • Arizona: breakfast tostada
  • Arkansas: cheese danish
  • California: fig
  • Colorado: paleo breakfast
  • Connecticut: biscotti
  • Delaware: fruit tray
  • Florida: pancake cake
  • Georgia: Caribbean
  • Hawaii: green tea
  • Idaho: zucchini bread
  • Illinois: mimosas
  • Indiana: fruit pizza
  • Iowa: peanut butter bars
  • Kansas: breakfast casserole
  • Kentucky: bourbon
  • Louisiana: bread pudding
  • Maine: donuts
  • Maryland: chickpea pancakes
  • Massachusetts: polenta
  • Michigan: breakfast cookies
  • Minnesota: breakfast burrito
  • Mississippi: buttermilk biscuits  
  • Missouri: party dips
  • Montana: scones
  • Nebraska: hash browns
  • Nevada: avocado toast
  • New Hampshire: Irish cream
  • New Jersey: sangria
  • New Mexico: breakfast empanadas
  • New York: breakfast risotto
  • North Carolina: banana pudding
  • North Dakota: chocolate chip muffins
  • Ohio: cheesy potatoes
  • Oklahoma: breakfast enchiladas
  • Oregon: lavender
  • Pennsylvania: thumbprint cookies
  • Rhode Island: flower cakes
  • South Carolina: quiche
  • South Dakota: tater tots
  • Tennessee: cornbread
  • Texas: stuffed avocado
  • Utah: waffles
  • Vermont: beets
  • Virginia: smoothie bowl
  • Washington: macaroons
  • West Virginia: Amish friendship bread
  • Wisconsin: baked oatmeal
  • Wyoming: homemade bread

If you want to try your hand at Arizona's favorite, breakfast tostadas, there is a great recipe HERE

