What's Arizona's most-popular brunch item? State-by-state list of favorites

What's Arizona's most-popular brunch item? State-by-state list of favoritesPosted: Updated:
UPDATE: Police confirm body found in Vail is missing teen
Authorities have confirmed the body found Thursday afternoon is the Vail teen who went missing from her home hours before.More >
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. Apparently, someone, or possibly a group of people, managed to use tablecloths and toilet paper to make the "S" landmark look like a penis.More >
Motorcyclist identified in fatal SR-51 crash
A fatal crash prompted the closure of State Route 51 near Thomas Road, causing traffic to pile up late Friday night.More >
Iannetta beaned, more bad blood as Dbacks top Pirates 11-4
Whether it was ill will or just an accident, a fastball to the face stirred more bad blood between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates. Dripping blood, Chris Iannetta was taken to a hospital after a 93 mph pitch hit him in the nose and mouth Friday night in Arizona's 11-4 win over the.More >
Funeral home criticized for allegedly refusing coffin for deceased veteran
A Georgia funeral home is facing criticism for allegedly refusing to provide a coffin for a deceased veteran.More >
Suspect involved in a standoff with Chandler police Friday has died
The suspect involved in a standoff with Chandler police Friday died Saturday at the hospital.More >
Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
Val Kilmer returning to Arizona as 'Tombstone' character
Val Kilmer, who famously played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," is making plans to visit the Arizona Old West town this summer as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.More >
It's only 100 days until the sun disappears across America
On August 21, the sun will disappear across America.
Up to 7,000 former insane asylum patients buried on UMMC campus
UMMC says there could be as many as 7000 burial sites of patients at the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which from 1855 to 1935 stood on what's now UMMC campus.More >
