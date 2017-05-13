PD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix

Police were searching for two suspects after a man was shot in Phoenix, leaving him with critical injuries.

The man was shot after he and his adult son arrived at a house in the 3600 block of N. 69th Avenue to meet two unknown men, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

One of the two men shot the father, and both suspects fled the area, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with "extremely" critical injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

