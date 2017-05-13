PD: Man dies following shooting in Phoenix

A man was in critical condition after he was shot at a home in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police say the man who was shot Saturday night in west Phoenix has died from his injuries.

The man was shot after he and his adult son arrived at a house in the 3600 block of N. 69th Avenue to meet two unknown men, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

During Phoenix police's investigation, they learned the victim and his son were allegedly involved in a drug transaction with three other males. .

Police say a verbal argument occurred between the group, that's when the suspect shot the victim.

The second suspect physically assaulted the son, the son was able to run away without any further injuries, according to Phoenix police.

The victim was transported to a hospital with "extremely" critical injuries.

The victim died at the hospital on Sunday morning.

There are no viable suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Phoenix police or contact Silent Witness.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.