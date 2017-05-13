5-year-olds hold bake sale for classmate battling cancer

A community is raising money for the family of a 5-year-old boy battling stage 4 cancer.

Ethan started chemotherapy last month and now his friends at school are trying to help in whatever way they can. They decided to hold a lemonade stand and bake sale for their friend Saturday in Phoenix.

"He was just recently diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, and the boys wanted to do something to help their friend out," said Andrea Aardsma, a family friend.

"Surgeries and chemo, and bone marrow transplant. So, he's got a long road ahead of him."

They're selling lemonade, cupcakes, and other baked goods that many friends pitched in to make.

"Obviously, their medical bills are starting to get out of hand," said Aardsma.

Aardsma said Ethan had a few symptoms.

"He was in the sandbox one day and he kept falling asleep, and couldn't stay awake and he had a fever one day," Aardsma said.

But they never thought it would culminate to such a serious condition.

"Can't imagine sitting in the hospital and having the oncologist walk in and tell you the future of your 5-year-old child," she said.

Ethan's treatment plan is the most aggressive and rare of any pediatric cancer, affecting only one in 100,000 children each year.

Aardsma said the entire community is fighting for him.

"Things just got absolutely worse and worse for the family, so any little bit would help, honestly," Aardsma said.

If you would like to help, click here for the Go Fund Me page.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.