3-year-old boy found face down in Mesa backyard pool

By News Staff
MESA, AZ

A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being found in a backyard pool.

Mesa fire officials were called out to a home near Lindsay and Brown around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the boy was found face down in the pool.

He was transported to Cardon Children's Hospital while paramedics continued resuscitation efforts.  

