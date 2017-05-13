3-year-old boy found face down in Mesa backyard pool

A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being found in a backyard pool.

Mesa fire officials were called out to a home near Lindsay and Brown around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the boy was found face down in the pool.

He was transported to Cardon Children's Hospital while paramedics continued resuscitation efforts.

Mesa police on scene of drowning call at home near Lindsay and Brown Road. pic.twitter.com/jxK38GpbOp — Jason Barry (@jasonbarrytv) May 14, 2017

Paramedic(EMT's)/Firefighters respndd to a home nr Lindsey&Brown for a drowning incident just b4 7p. 3y/o male in extrmly critical condition pic.twitter.com/NS5nD77XDS — Mesa Fire & Medical (@MesaFireDept) May 14, 2017

