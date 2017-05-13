3-year-old boy drowns in Mesa backyard pool

A 3-year-old boy has died after being found face down in a backyard pool.

Mesa fire officials were called out to a home near Lindsay and Brown around 7 p.m. Saturday.

He was transported to Cardon Children's Hospital while paramedics continued resuscitation efforts. The boy was in extremely critical condition Saturday night and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according Mesa police.

This was one of two water-related incidents Saturday night. Across town in Avondale, a 6-year-old boy drowned while he was at a party at a home near 105th Avenue and Thomas.

[READ MORE: 6-year-old boy drowns during party at Avondale home]

Paramedic(EMT's)/Firefighters respndd to a home nr Lindsey&Brown for a drowning incident just b4 7p. 3y/o male in extrmly critical condition pic.twitter.com/NS5nD77XDS — Mesa Fire & Medical (@MesaFireDept) May 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.