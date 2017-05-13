Goodyear teen collects 100+ stuffed animals for firefighters to give to kids

A 13-year-old boy from Goodyear is making a big difference in his community.

Trace Eddy has been pounding the pavement, raising money and collecting stuffed animals to donate to the Goodyear Fire Department. Firefighters often give stuffed toys to children who have suffered a trauma or been involved in accidents or other emergencies.

Trace's dad talked to us about how his son came up with the idea.

"He approached me and said he wanted to do a fundraiser," said Jeff Eddy. "I love the idea of him going out, as a child, and helping other children. It's huge. That to me, that hit me in the heart. Very proud of him.The concept is amazing."

"It's fun giving back," Trace tells us.

Trace raised around $400 and was able to buy more than 100 teddy bears and other stuffed animals. But it wasn't an easy task.

"There were a lot of doors shut in his face, but that didn't stop him," says his dad. "It almost encouraged him to try harder."

But Trace was able to find two corporate partners who shared his vision: Black Bear Diner and Kohls. They helped him reach his goal and more.

The next step is to bring the stuffed animals to the Goodyear firefighters.

"Kids his age, they just don't do this anymore. It's huge that we recognize him for it," says Trace's dad. "It's just making the world a better place."

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.