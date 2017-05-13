US Marshals: Homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

U.S. Marshals in Tucson announced Friday that a homicide suspect was arrested in Mexico.

Danion Perry Scott, 37, was arrested in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Scott was wanted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a homicide warrant, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Scott allegedly shot a person in the back of the head at close range on May 23, 2013. Scott was arrested on several charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the news release.

Scott was released from jail and placed under "pretrial supervision." He failed to abide by conditions of his release and the sheriff's office learned he had left Georgia. An arrest warrant was issued for Scott on April 5, according to the news release.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service in Georgia on May 1, and it was determined Scott may have fled to Tucson. Marshals later learned Scott may have fled to Mexico.

With the help of Mexican authorities, Scott was arrested May 12 and deported through the Nogales Port of Entry. He was later booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail and awaits extradition to Georgia.

