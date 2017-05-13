Firefighters battle brush fire in north Phoenix

Firefighters battled a brush fire that quickly spread due to gusty winds Saturday afternoon in north Phoenix.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in a field near 14th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters from Phoenix Fire Department and Glendale Fire Department responded to the fire.

Valley Academy Charter School, which is near the field where the fire started, was not threatened by the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

