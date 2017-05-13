Val Kilmer returning to Arizona as 'Tombstone' character

Val Kilmer, who famously played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," is making plans to visit the Arizona Old West town this summer as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.

The Sierra Vista Herald reported Thursday that Kilmer announced he would be coming to Arizona in August on Facebook. The visit is part of Tombstone Lions Club and Tombstone Mustachery's first Doc Holli-Days event taking place Aug. 12 and 13.

In the movie, the character is a dentist known for his part in the legendary shootout at O.K. Corral. Tombstone Mustachery co-owner Sherry Rudd says the event is dedicated to all things Doc Holliday.

Event officials say they are still in the planning stages, but are discussing a parade and look-a-like contest.

