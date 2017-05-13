Peoria fire crews battle fire in 'hoarder-type' house

A house fire broke out at a 'densely packed' home in Peoria Saturday morning. Fire crews from Peoria, Sun City and Glendale all assisted in battling the blaze.

The fire started at around 10:45 a.m. at a house near 77th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Fire officials said the home was full of household items and was a hoarder-type situation. The amount of items in the house made it difficult for crews to move through the house.

The fire was located in a back bedroom of the home and was contained to items and did not spread to the structure, officials said.

Peoria FD says there was dense smoke throughout the house which caused serious smoke damage to the inside. No injuries were reported. Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

