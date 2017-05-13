Fire in a Phoenix home damages garage, attic

Fire crews put out a fire at a home near 24th street and Indian School Rd. (13 May 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS5]

Fire fighters in Phoenix put out an attic fire in a home near 24th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire spokeswoman Captain Reda Bigler said fire crews were called to home at 2300 East Devonshire Avenue shortly after noon Saturday when a fire broke out in the garage area of the house.

Bigler said the homeowners were able to get out of the home without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

