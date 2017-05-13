Fallen Arizona law enforcement officers honored in Washington

Fallen Arizona law enforcement officers honored in WashingtonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
BREAKING
UPDATE: Police confirm body found in Vail is missing teen
UPDATE: Police confirm body found in Vail is missing teen
Authorities have confirmed the body found Thursday afternoon is the Vail teen who went missing from her home hours before.More >
Authorities have confirmed the body found Thursday afternoon is the Vail teen who went missing from her home hours before.More >
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. Apparently, someone, or possibly a group of people, managed to use tablecloths and toilet paper to make the "S" landmark look like a penis.More >
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. Apparently, someone, or possibly a group of people, managed to use tablecloths and toilet paper to make the "S" landmark look like a penis.More >
Motorcyclist identified in fatal SR-51 crash
Motorcyclist identified in fatal SR-51 crash
A fatal crash prompted the closure of State Route 51 near Thomas Road, causing traffic to pile up late Friday night.More >
A fatal crash prompted the closure of State Route 51 near Thomas Road, causing traffic to pile up late Friday night.More >
Funeral home criticized for allegedly refusing coffin for deceased veteran
Funeral home criticized for allegedly refusing coffin for deceased veteran
A Georgia funeral home is facing criticism for allegedly refusing to provide a coffin for a deceased veteran.More >
A Georgia funeral home is facing criticism for allegedly refusing to provide a coffin for a deceased veteran.More >
Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
Iannetta beaned, more bad blood as Dbacks top Pirates 11-4
Iannetta beaned, more bad blood as Dbacks top Pirates 11-4
Whether it was ill will or just an accident, a fastball to the face stirred more bad blood between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates. Dripping blood, Chris Iannetta was taken to a hospital after a 93 mph pitch hit him in the nose and mouth Friday night in Arizona's 11-4 win over the.More >
Whether it was ill will or just an accident, a fastball to the face stirred more bad blood between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates. Dripping blood, Chris Iannetta was taken to a hospital after a 93 mph pitch hit him in the nose and mouth Friday night in Arizona's 11-4 win over the.More >
Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son
Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
original gravity
Chasing a dream: 3 friends quit their day jobs to open a bar
Chasing a dream: 3 friends quit their day jobs to open a bar
"I’ve always wanted to do something like this and for me, it was now or never," said Holly Knudsen, co-owner of Original Gravity.More >
"I’ve always wanted to do something like this and for me, it was now or never," said Holly Knudsen, co-owner of Original Gravity.More >
'Grey death': The powerful street drug that's puzzling authorities
'Grey death': The powerful street drug that's puzzling authorities
A new drug called "grey death" has been linked to a handful of lethal overdoses in the South -- but no one knows exactly what's in it or where it's coming from.More >
A new drug called "grey death" has been linked to a handful of lethal overdoses in the South -- but no one knows exactly what's in it or where it's coming from.More >
Too late: Lottery ticket worth $3.5 million goes unclaimed
Too late: Lottery ticket worth $3.5 million goes unclaimed
A $3.5 million Lotto prize sold in eastern Missouri in November has now expired, and two other unclaimed prizes purchased in Missouri are set to expire soon, too.More >
A $3.5 million Lotto prize sold in eastern Missouri in November has now expired, and two other unclaimed prizes purchased in Missouri are set to expire soon, too.More >