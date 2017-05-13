Fallen Arizona law enforcement officers honored in Washington

Fallen law enforcement officers from around the country will be honored in Washington D.C. for National Police Week.

The week culminates at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial where police officers who have died in the line of duty from the previous year will have their names added to the memorial wall.

Arizona lost three officers in 2016; Leander Frank of Navajo Nation PD, David Van Glasser of Phoenix PD and Darrin Lee Reed of Show Low PD. Their names will be added to the wall this week.

Leander Frank was killed in a head on collision while responding to a call.

David Van Glasser was shot and killed in a gun battle with a burglar in Laveen.

Darrin Lee Reed was the first officer to be shot in the line of duty in the Show Low Police Department. He was killed trying to apprehend a violent suspect.

A fourth Arizona name will also be added to the wall, John McCarty, who died back in 1901.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the wall has names from fallen police officers dating back to the first known officer who died in the line of duty in 1791.

Historical names are added to the wall every year from every state. This year Arizona will be adding McCarty, who was the commissioner of the Arizona Game and Fish Department from 1899-1901.

McCarty was killed while on a trip in Coconino National Forest collecting specimens for the Smithsonian Institute, according to officers at the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

"I am glad that [McCarty's] memory will be etched in stone at the Arizona Peace Officers Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Memorial now, it was long coming. Thank you to those who did the research on your case and were able to honor you after all these years," said Officer Reuben M. Gonzales of Arizona Game & Fish Department.

The names are added to the memorial wall as part of many events during National Police Week.

