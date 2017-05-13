Woman dies while pushing her disabled vehicle off the road

A 19-year-old woman was killed Saturday night while pushing her disabled vehicle off the road. It happened near Broadway Road and 32nd Street around 11 p.m.

Phoenix police say the woman and two other people were pushing their disabled Chevy Malibu east bound on Broadway Road when a Honda collided with the rear of the vehicle.

The victim was struck by the Honda while the other two people were able to get out of the way. They were not injured.

According to Phoenix police, the victim was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Officials say the driver of the Honda stayed on scene and impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.