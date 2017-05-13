Fatal crash forces closure of State Route 51 at Thomas Road

A fatal crash involving two vehicles prompted the closure of State Route 51 near Thomas Road. (Source: Department of Public Safety)

A fatal crash prompted the closure of State Route 51 near Thomas Road, causing traffic to pile up late Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure of all northbound lanes on State Route 51.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the fatal crash involved two vehicles.

Southbound lanes were not affected by the closure.

No additional information was immediately available.

