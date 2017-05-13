Tempe flight instructor accused of smuggling $2 million worth of cocaine

A Tempe pilot and flight instructor was accused of bringing $2 million worth of cocaine to an airport in Liberal, Kansas.

Patrick Williams, 51, of Tempe, and Ricardo Lopez, 26, were charged with distributing cocaine and conspiracy to commit distribution.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Seward County Sheriff's Office seized about 144 pounds of cocaine on a twin-engine airplane that landed at Liberal Mid-America Regional Airport on Wednesday, according to a news release from KBI.

Authorities arrested Williams and Lopez.

The Department of Homeland Security and KBI had information that led them to believe a "suspicious aircraft" would be arriving at the airport, according to the news release.

Bond for both men was set at $2 million.

