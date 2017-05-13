Woman describes vape explosion as 'firecracker' in her lap

The woman whose vape exploded while she was driving in Tempe last month described it as a "firecracker" in her lap.

"It was blowing up and I like just didn't know what to do," she can be heard telling a Tempe police officer via his body camera.

This happened on April 11 near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive.

The 20-year-old involved is still in the hospital recovering from injuries, which included serious burns on her thighs and groin, road rash and broken hips.

She tells the officer she was pulling out of a driveway near Sweet Tomatoes when she says, "All of the sudden it's like a firecracker right in my lap and I was like, 'Oh my God."

Panicked and trying to put out the flames, she was not sure what to do next.

"I let it fall on the floor or whatever then my feet started to seem like they were going to blow up, so I just opened the door and I just jumped out," she said.

According to police, when she dove out of the truck, it actually ran over her lower body.

She was taken to the Arizona Burn Center at MIHS in Phoenix for treatment.

"E-cigarettes are really becoming a big problem for us," said Dr. Kevin Foster, director of Arizona Burn Center.

In a pre-taped piece provided by MIHS, Dr. Foster says they've had about a dozen of these cases where an electronic cigarette of some type has exploded just in the last couple of months, some more serious than others.

His advice to people is simple.

"Avoid e-cigs if you can but if you are going to proceed with smoking an e-cig please make sure that it's high quality and it's safe," said Dr. Foster.

The woman involved in this case is expected to make a full recovery.

