Woman describes vape explosion as 'firecracker' in her lap

Woman describes vape explosion as 'firecracker' in her lapPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son
Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. Apparently, someone, or possibly a group of people, managed to use tablecloths and toilet paper to make the "S" landmark look like a penis.More >
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. Apparently, someone, or possibly a group of people, managed to use tablecloths and toilet paper to make the "S" landmark look like a penis.More >
Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
BODY CAM VIDEO: Councilman arrested for DUI was 'obviously intoxicated,' wife said
BODY CAM VIDEO: Councilman arrested for DUI was 'obviously intoxicated,' wife said
The Tempe Police Department on Thursday released body camera video of a Mesa city councilman being arrested for suspected DUI, and it turns out the councilman's wife had an interesting exchange with an officer on the scene.More >
The Tempe Police Department on Thursday released body camera video of a Mesa city councilman being arrested for suspected DUI, and it turns out the councilman's wife had an interesting exchange with an officer on the scene.More >
Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide
Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >
After appeals denied, Valley man deported following ICE check-in
After appeals denied, Valley man deported following ICE check-in
The attorney for a man fighting deportation orders to remain in the Valley says he's been told Marco Tulio Coss is now on the way to Mexico.More >
The attorney for a man fighting deportation orders to remain in the Valley says he's been told Marco Tulio Coss is now on the way to Mexico.More >
PD: Woman accused of tampering with baby formula in Tucson
PD: Woman accused of tampering with baby formula in Tucson
At least one child was sickened from the tampered formula and Tucson woman has been arrested.More >
At least one child was sickened from the tampered formula and Tucson woman has been arrested.More >
Semi-truck full of Mother's Day flowers goes up in flames on I-10
Semi-truck full of Mother's Day flowers goes up in flames on I-10
A semi-truck that was hauling Mother's Day flowers caught fire just outside of the Valley on Interstate 10 on Thursday evening.More >
A semi-truck that was hauling Mother's Day flowers caught fire just outside of the Valley on Interstate 10 on Thursday evening.More >
'I'm glad you're going to suffer'; Victim's brother lunges at suspect in courtroom melee (video)
'I'm glad you're going to suffer'; Victim's brother lunges at suspect in courtroom chaos
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >
Police: Man killed in Phoenix shooting
Police: Man killed in Phoenix shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night, according to Phoenix Police.More >
One person is dead following a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night, according to Phoenix Police.More >
Amanda Goodman joined Arizona’s Family in May 2014.
Click to learn more about Amanda.
The Yuma native and ASU Walter Cronkite School graduate is delighted to be back home in Arizona.
Goodman started her career in St. George, Utah, working at an independent station. While there, she was able to do a little bit of everything from reporting to anchoring to shooting her own video and even producing.
From there, she headed east to West Virginia, working at the No. 1 station in the Huntington, Charleston market, WSAZ-TV.
Before returning to Arizona, Goodman spent the past three years at KRQE-TV in Albuquerque. During her time there, she covered many high-profile, stories including the murder trial of a former Albuquerque police officer, the Las Conchas wildfire that threatened Los Alamos National Lab, and the massive Wallow Fire that made its way into New Mexico from Arizona.
When she’s not reporting and tweeting, Goodman spends a lot of her free time hanging out with family and friends.
She also loves to travel and has been to four, soon to be five, continents.
Goodman is so excited to be back home and can’t wait to share some of your stories.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Woman describes vape explosion as 'firecracker' in her lap
Woman describes vape explosion as 'firecracker' in her lap
The woman who's vape exploded in her lap while she was driving in Tempe last month described it as a "firecracker" in her lap.More >
The woman who's vape exploded in her lap while she was driving in Tempe last month described it as a "firecracker" in her lap.More >
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. It’s exactly what you think it is.More >
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. It’s exactly what you think it is.More >
Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
Students make poster calling bus driver 'our superhero' after school bus fire
Students make poster calling bus driver 'our superhero' after school bus fire
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >