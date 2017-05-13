Chasing a dream: 3 friends quit their day jobs to open a bar

"I’ve always wanted to do something like this and for me, it was now or never," said Holly Knudsen, co-owner of Original Gravity.

Holly Knudsen, her sister Michelle Bocchino and their friend Natasha Turra were all working 9-to-5 jobs, wishing one day they would open their own bar.

And then, an idea was born.

"We saw this video on Facebook by Steve Harvey and he said “you gotta jump” and it was so empowering. So we just threw caution to the wind and two years in the making and here we are," said Knudsen.

It started with the building.

“It's a 1963 Benny Gonzalez we waited a year to get it. I just love the exposed concrete and the steel, the open airy feeling, the landscape. Everything it's just perfect," said Knudsen.

And then came the name. ORIGINAL GRAVITY.

"Original Gravity is a craft beer term. When the beer is being made and the fermentation settles to the bottom and that's how you determine your alcohol content. Yep; we get asked about it so much we put the explanation up on the wall near the bar. We are hoping people will call us 'The OG,'" said Knudsen.

The women know it's a risky business but their love of craft beer, wine, good food and friends keeps them chasing their dream.

"The three of us are so diverse in personality and character and what we bring to the table that I just think it's gonna help overall with everything, caprese" said Knudsen.

The OG has 20 beers and four wines on tap plus a countless list of each in bottles. With a scratch kitchen, Knudsen and Bocchino created a tapas menu that will make your mouth water.

“We have a tahini dip that is to die for, beef and pork Caprese sandwich, sweet potato and house fries with a secret dipping sauce and some healthy salads,” said Knudsen.

The space is also about giving love to local artist with the featured pieces throughout the space.

And customers are loving it all.

“It's really chill it's not, um, I guess you would say uppity,” said Kristin Tellez.

"It's fresh. I like it. Perfect for summer temperatures, dark and cool," said Scott Ewbank.

Knudsen and her partners want this neighborhood bar to inspire other women to go for it.

"Follow your dreams. Success, happiness, all of those things follow when you are doing the things you love," said Knudsen.

For more information on Original Gravity check out their website https://untappd.com/v/original-gravity/5770118

