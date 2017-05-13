Chasing a dream: 3 friends quit their day jobs to open a bar

Chasing a dream: 3 friends quit their day jobs to open a barPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son
Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. Apparently, someone, or possibly a group of people, managed to use tablecloths and toilet paper to make the "S" landmark look like a penis.More >
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. Apparently, someone, or possibly a group of people, managed to use tablecloths and toilet paper to make the "S" landmark look like a penis.More >
Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
BODY CAM VIDEO: Councilman arrested for DUI was 'obviously intoxicated,' wife said
BODY CAM VIDEO: Councilman arrested for DUI was 'obviously intoxicated,' wife said
The Tempe Police Department on Thursday released body camera video of a Mesa city councilman being arrested for suspected DUI, and it turns out the councilman's wife had an interesting exchange with an officer on the scene.More >
The Tempe Police Department on Thursday released body camera video of a Mesa city councilman being arrested for suspected DUI, and it turns out the councilman's wife had an interesting exchange with an officer on the scene.More >
Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide
Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >
After appeals denied, Valley man deported following ICE check-in
After appeals denied, Valley man deported following ICE check-in
The attorney for a man fighting deportation orders to remain in the Valley says he's been told Marco Tulio Coss is now on the way to Mexico.More >
The attorney for a man fighting deportation orders to remain in the Valley says he's been told Marco Tulio Coss is now on the way to Mexico.More >
PD: Woman accused of tampering with baby formula in Tucson
PD: Woman accused of tampering with baby formula in Tucson
At least one child was sickened from the tampered formula and Tucson woman has been arrested.More >
At least one child was sickened from the tampered formula and Tucson woman has been arrested.More >
Semi-truck full of Mother's Day flowers goes up in flames on I-10
Semi-truck full of Mother's Day flowers goes up in flames on I-10
A semi-truck that was hauling Mother's Day flowers caught fire just outside of the Valley on Interstate 10 on Thursday evening.More >
A semi-truck that was hauling Mother's Day flowers caught fire just outside of the Valley on Interstate 10 on Thursday evening.More >
'I'm glad you're going to suffer'; Victim's brother lunges at suspect in courtroom melee (video)
'I'm glad you're going to suffer'; Victim's brother lunges at suspect in courtroom chaos
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >
Police: Man killed in Phoenix shooting
Police: Man killed in Phoenix shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night, according to Phoenix Police.More >
One person is dead following a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night, according to Phoenix Police.More >
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Click to learn more about Ashlee.
Ashlee DeMartino
3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee is a graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. She also studied at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Woman describes vape explosion as 'firecracker' in her lap
Woman describes vape explosion as 'firecracker' in her lap
The woman who's vape exploded in her lap while she was driving in Tempe last month described it as a "firecracker" in her lap.More >
The woman who's vape exploded in her lap while she was driving in Tempe last month described it as a "firecracker" in her lap.More >
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. It’s exactly what you think it is.More >
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. It’s exactly what you think it is.More >
Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
Students make poster calling bus driver 'our superhero' after school bus fire
Students make poster calling bus driver 'our superhero' after school bus fire
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >