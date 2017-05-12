Football could be cut at 4 Arizona colleges

A task force that reviewed 10 schools' athletics programs has recommended four Arizona colleges cut football.

KTVK reports (http://bit.ly/2ptnG5p ) the task force had determined football accounts for about 20 percent of Maricopa County Community College District's athletics budget.

Only four of the district's 10 schools have football teams: Phoenix College, Scottsdale Community College, Mesa Community College and Glendale Community College.

The task force states football represents about 55 percent of the district's total insurance costs.

The review had been based on student academic success, program compliance and resource utilization.

There has been no timeline set for when a decision will be made, but an official says the upcoming 2017-18 season will not be impacted.

---

Information from: KTVK-TV, http://www.azfamily.com/

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.