Suspect in killings of Arizona couple arrested in Colorado

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says a suspect in a northern Arizona double homicide has been arrested in Colorado.

They say 29-year-old Derrick Shawn Barnett of Grand Junction was taken into custody May 5 by Colorado State Police after a 30-mile, high speed chase.

Sheriff's deputies in Dolores and Montezuma counties say they recovered possible evidence in the case after the victims' vehicle was found abandoned at a campground in Dove Creek, Colorado.

Coconino County officials say 67-year-old Michael Dimuria and his 64-year-old wife, Nora, were found dead May 2 at their Red Lake Community home eight miles north of Williams.

They say a criminal complaint accuses Barnett of the killings, theft of a means of transportation and misconduct involving weapons.

Barnett remains in a Montezuma County jail awaiting extradition.

