Suspect in killings of Arizona couple arrested in Colorado

Suspect in killings of Arizona couple arrested in ColoradoPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son
Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. Apparently, someone, or possibly a group of people, managed to use tablecloths and toilet paper to make the "S" landmark look like a penis.More >
The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week. Apparently, someone, or possibly a group of people, managed to use tablecloths and toilet paper to make the "S" landmark look like a penis.More >
Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
BODY CAM VIDEO: Councilman arrested for DUI was 'obviously intoxicated,' wife said
BODY CAM VIDEO: Councilman arrested for DUI was 'obviously intoxicated,' wife said
The Tempe Police Department on Thursday released body camera video of a Mesa city councilman being arrested for suspected DUI, and it turns out the councilman's wife had an interesting exchange with an officer on the scene.More >
The Tempe Police Department on Thursday released body camera video of a Mesa city councilman being arrested for suspected DUI, and it turns out the councilman's wife had an interesting exchange with an officer on the scene.More >
Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide
Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >
After appeals denied, Valley man deported following ICE check-in
After appeals denied, Valley man deported following ICE check-in
The attorney for a man fighting deportation orders to remain in the Valley says he's been told Marco Tulio Coss is now on the way to Mexico.More >
The attorney for a man fighting deportation orders to remain in the Valley says he's been told Marco Tulio Coss is now on the way to Mexico.More >
PD: Woman accused of tampering with baby formula in Tucson
PD: Woman accused of tampering with baby formula in Tucson
At least one child was sickened from the tampered formula and Tucson woman has been arrested.More >
At least one child was sickened from the tampered formula and Tucson woman has been arrested.More >
Semi-truck full of Mother's Day flowers goes up in flames on I-10
Semi-truck full of Mother's Day flowers goes up in flames on I-10
A semi-truck that was hauling Mother's Day flowers caught fire just outside of the Valley on Interstate 10 on Thursday evening.More >
A semi-truck that was hauling Mother's Day flowers caught fire just outside of the Valley on Interstate 10 on Thursday evening.More >
'I'm glad you're going to suffer'; Victim's brother lunges at suspect in courtroom melee (video)
'I'm glad you're going to suffer'; Victim's brother lunges at suspect in courtroom chaos
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >
Police: Man killed in Phoenix shooting
Police: Man killed in Phoenix shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night, according to Phoenix Police.More >
One person is dead following a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night, according to Phoenix Police.More >