Funeral home criticized for allegedly refusing coffin for deceased veteran

UPDATE: A coffin was provided for the funeral. (Source: Facebook)

A Georgia funeral home is facing backlash for allegedly refusing to provide a coffin for a deceased veteran.

Heritage Funeral Home reportedly told the family of George Taylor, a deceased Vietnam War veteran, that they would not provide a coffin for him, due to finances.

During the visitation, Taylor's body was placed on a gurney with a flag draped over him.

James Taylor, the son of the deceased Taylor, told a local TV station that his family agreed to the arrangement, but that it was a "disgrace" to his father.

A family member took to Facebook to say the funeral home refused to provide a casket despite the family allegedly sending a check.

Her post was liked and shared thousands of times.

Funeral home's staffers, however, said they followed the instructions of the family.

UPDATE:

On Friday, the two parties reportedly reached an agreement and Heritage Funeral Home displayed George Taylor's body in a casket before his burial at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

