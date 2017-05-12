Fact Check: No evidence taxpayers paid for anti-Trump billboard

It was a scandalous headline: "Phoenix Trump Nazi Billboard Funded With Taxpayer Dollars."

But there's one huge problem: It's not true.

The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch made the claims this week.

As evidence, the organization cited paperwork from the City of Phoenix, a $3,500 grant awarded in July to Grand Avenue Arts & Preservation.

The local art group has ties to the owner of the anti-Trump billboard, Beatrice Moore.

But Moore says the money was used to pay for an art festival in November, several months before the billboard was installed.

3TV and CBS5 took a close look at the documents and could not find any evidence that grant money was used on the sign.

Mark Spencer, a spokesman for Judicial Watch and a former Phoenix police officer, also said they did have strong evidence.

"If you want to look at it from a police perspective, reasonable suspicion is never enough to arrest someone, you need probable cause. Would I say there's probable cause? No. Would I say there's reasonable suspicion? Certainly," Spencer said Friday.  

