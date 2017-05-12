Missing 69-year-old man found after Silver Alert issued in Pinal County

A missing 69-year-old man was found Friday evening after a Silver Alert had been issued, officials said.

John Vaughan, 69, was last seen traveling east in the area of Riggs and Hawes roads around 2:30 p.m., according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Vaughan is 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and did not have his prescription glasses on him, only his sunglasses, officials said.

Officials said Vaughan is diabetic and was overdue for medication. He also has memory loss, a history of strokes and medical conditions.

Vaughan drives a black 2004 Chevy Corvette with an Arizona license plate that reads "JON VON."

Just after 7 p.m., officials said Vaughan had been located.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.