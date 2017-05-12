Black Canyon City woman accused of defrauding her stepfather

Yavapai County authorities say a Black Canyon City woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding her stepfather for several years.

County Sheriff's officials say 42-year-old Catherine Moore has been booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on $50,000 bond on suspicion of theft and unlawful use of power of attorney.

Authorities say the victim is a 69-year-old man with ongoing medical issues.

Sheriff's officials say Moore and her husband have been living with her stepfather at his Black Canyon City home.

Authorities say the stepfather allowed Moore to acquire power of attorney on his behalf along with joint access to his bank account.

Moore is accused of transferring more than $200,000 from the victim's investment account without his knowledge between April 2014 and December 2016 plus another $40,000 last month.

