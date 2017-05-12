Phoenix woman gets prison for fatally shooting her husband

A Phoenix woman accused of fatally shooting her husband has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Amanda Lynn Miller was sentenced Friday after previously pleading guilty.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested in January 2016 after emergency crews were dispatched to the couple's home on a medical call.

Authorities say the front door was found open and there was a haze of smoke from an extinguished fire.

Police say Miller told officers she shot her husband.

They say 36-year-old Jesus Nevarez-Galindo had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say there was a history of domestic violence between Miller and her husband.

Miller says she and her spouse argued over money and lack of food in their home.

