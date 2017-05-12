One teen shot in Mesa park after argument

Two teens were involved in a shooting in a park in Mesa. According to Mesa police, one teen shot another in an argument at Pioneer Park just before 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say the two teens know each other.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but police say the victim was alert and conscious.

