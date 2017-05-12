Suspect holed up in Chandler business after shooting, fire reported at Super 8 MotelPosted: Updated:
BODY CAM VIDEO: Councilman arrested for DUI was 'obviously intoxicated,' wife said
The Tempe Police Department on Thursday released body camera video of a Mesa city councilman being arrested for suspected DUI, and it turns out the councilman's wife had an interesting exchange with an officer on the scene.More >
Suspect holed up in Chandler business after shooting, fire reported at Super 8 Motel
Police trying to negotiate the surrender of a man who has holed up inside a Chandler business after a fire and shooting were reported at a nearby Super 8 Motel.More >
After appeals denied, Valley man deported following ICE check-in
The attorney for a man fighting deportation orders to remain in the Valley says he's been told Marco Tulio Coss is now on the way to Mexico.More >
PD: Woman accused of tampering with baby formula in Tucson
At least one child was sickened from the tampered formula and Tucson woman has been arrested.More >
Fight in gas station bathroom leads to fatal shooting
Police say one man was shot and killed Thursday during a fight in the bathroom at a Phoenix QT gas station. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the QT near Camelback and I-17.More >
'I'm glad you're going to suffer'; Victim's brother lunges at suspect in courtroom melee (video)
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >
Semi-truck full of Mother's Day flowers goes up in flames on I-10
A semi-truck that was hauling Mother's Day flowers caught fire just outside of the Valley on Interstate 10 on Thursday evening.More >
Police: Man killed in Phoenix shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night, according to Phoenix Police.More >
Donald Trump just trolled Rosie O'Donnell. Not good.
As his White House continued to struggle to get its story straight regarding the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the unwanted photo-op of the president and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak on Wednesday, Donald Trump took time out to troll longtime nemesis Rosie O'Donnell.More >
Task force recommends eliminating football at 4 MCCCD schools
A new recommendation to eliminate the football program entirely at Maricopa Community Colleges is not going over well.More >
Students make poster calling bus driver 'our superhero' after school bus fire
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >
Suspect holed up in Chandler business after shooting, fire reported at Super 8 Motel
Police trying to negotiate the surrender of a man who has holed up inside a Chandler business after a fire and shooting were reported at a nearby Super 8 Motel.More >
Melissa McCarthy mocks Spicer and motors through NYC on a podium
The comedian was captured on video Friday morning riding a motorized podium in midtown while dressed as Spicer, presumably a sequence that will air when McCarthy hosts the next "Saturday Night Live."More >
Snake hunter wrangles massive 16-foot python
A snake hunter is showing off his catch of the day, and it’s a big one!More >
BODY CAM VIDEO: Councilman arrested for DUI was 'obviously intoxicated,' wife said
The Tempe Police Department on Thursday released body camera video of a Mesa city councilman being arrested for suspected DUI, and it turns out the councilman's wife had an interesting exchange with an officer on the scene.More >
Shooting reported at Chandler Super 8 Motel
Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported shooting and fire at the Super 8 Motel on Chandler Boulevard between Interstate 10 and 56th Street.More >
RAW: Murder victim's family tries to attack suspect in court
Police briefing on shooting, fire reported at Chandler Super 8 Motel
Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported shooting and fire at the Super 8 Motel on Chandler Boulevard between Interstate 10 and 56th Street. Follow for updates here: goo.gl/IJf32ZMore >
Vigil held for illegal immigrant who was deported
An illegal immigrant who was living in Mesa was deported after a meeting with federal agents. A vigil was held later that night. (Thursday, May 11, 2017)More >
Fight in gas station bathroom leads to fatal shooting
Police say a man was shot and killed Thursday during a fight in the bathroom at a Phoenix QT gas station.More >
