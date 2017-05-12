Suspect holed up in Chandler business after shooting, fire reported at Super 8 Motel

Police are trying to negotiate the surrender of a man who is holed up inside a Chandler business after a fire and shooting were reported at the Super 8 Motel on Chandler Boulevard between Interstate 10 and 54th Street.

It started at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. The Chandler Police Department said they were called to assist with a room fire at the motel.

"Police observed a male fleeing the area and saw him go to [sic] a nearby business," Sgt. Daniel Mejia of the Chandler Police Department wrote in an email responding to our inquiries.

The Chandler Fire Department had tweeted a few minutes earlier that "crews from multiple departments" were responding to a fire at the Super 8.

While Mejia did not say anything about shots being fired, police do believe there is a weapon in play.

"Police believe the suspect is armed and may be the person responsible for setting the fire. At this point, officers have set up a perimeter at the location where the suspect was last seen."

Mejia said the suspect holed up in a business after ordering the employees who were there to leave. Mejia said those people have been accounted for and investigators do not think anybody else is in the building with the suspect.

[PHOTOS: Police situation in Chandler]

Investigators are working to identify the suspect and talk him out of the building in an effort to bring the situation to a peaceful end.

Mejia said some other nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

Early on in the incident, the Chandler Police Department tweeted that it has officers at 54th and Galveston streets, which is north of Chandler Boulevard, for a "police situation."

"Please stay out of the area," it warned.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted a similar traffic warning and said that eastbound Chandler Boulevard is closed at 54th Street. It later tweeted that Chandler Boulevard was closed east from I-10.

A woman who works at a Circle K across the street told the 3TV/CBS 5 news desk somebody fired shots and set his room on fire. In addition, an employee at the nearby Jiffy Lube said he heard gunfire and then saw officers chasing somebody.

A second Jiffy Lube employee said he actually saw the suspect firing, but Mejia said officers on the scene have not confirmed that.

Cheryl Bennett, who also works nearby, told Derek Staahl and Jaime Cerreta that she saw "three SWAT teams members" running after somebody, but she did not see the suspect.

No injuries have been reported.

Quentin Mehr of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers were on the scene assisting.

[MAP: 7171 W. Chandler Blvd.]

Chandler Blvd eastbound at I-10 is now closed because of police activity. Use Ray Rd instead. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/T7VCU5KU2k — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 12, 2017

Fire crews from multiple departments on scene of working fire at super 8 motel. Multiple street closures. Avoid this area pic.twitter.com/rSAmqepbGA — Blas Minor, PIO (@ChandlerFirePIO) May 12, 2017

Avoid Chandler Blvd east of I-10 because of police activity. EB Chandler is closed at 54th St. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/WP6wzXwqZ1 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 12, 2017

We are working a police situation in the area of 54th St/Galveston. Please stay out of the area. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) May 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.